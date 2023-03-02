DALLAS (KDAF) — Playing games with your friends and family can always be fun, especially when you’re winning, but like the lottery, you can only win if you play and it seems that a Texan won some good money by playing Powerball.

The Texas Lottery reports a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in the state and it was able to match four of the five winning numbers and the Powerball to notch the third-tier prize.

The winning numbers from the March 1 drawing were 2, 9, 28, 36, and 53 with the Powerball 4. In total, there were over 30,000 winners throughout the state that won at least $4.

The next drawing is set for Saturday, March 4 with a jackpot of $161 million which has a cash value of $82.2 million.