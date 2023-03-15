DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning any amount of money from playing the lottery is always to be celebrated as there’s no guarantee of getting any winnings unless you match those numbers.

The Texas Lottery reports five $13,604 winning Lotto Texas tickets were sold throughout the state as the $53.25 million jackpot rolls on yet again. These tickets were able to match five of the six winning numbers and chose the Extra! option to notch the top third-tier prize.

The winning numbers from the March 13 drawing were 23, 26, 31, 33, 39, and 40. In total, there were over 44,000 winners throughout the state that won at least $2 and as much as $13.5K.

The next drawing is set for Wednesday, March 15 with a jackpot of $53.5 million which has a cash value of $33.1 million.