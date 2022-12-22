DALLAS (KDAF) — It may not be the $465 million jackpot or the secondary prize of $1 million, but winning a good chunk of change from playing the lottery will always make the day better.

The Texas Lottery reports a $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was sold somewhere in the state as no one in the country won the massive $465M jackpot.

This ticket was able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball to notch the third-tier prize. Those winning numbers were 3, 4, 33, 36, and 52 with the Mega Ball 17.

In total there were over 75,000 winning tickets sold throughout the state of Texas from the December 20 drawing where players won as much as $1 million and as little as $2.

The next drawing is set for Friday, December 23 with a jackpot of $510 million which has a cash value of $266.8 million.