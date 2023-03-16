DALLAS (KDAF) — March Madness has begun and while everyone is biting their nails over their favorite college basketball team, a couple of Texans are feeling the winning spirit thanks to the lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports that while the $53.5 million Lotto Texas jackpot rolls on, four secondary prize-winning tickets worth over $12,000 were sold throughout the state. These tickets were able to match five of the six winning numbers and chose the Extra! option to notch the $12,074 victories.

The winning numbers from the March 15 drawing were 6, 15, 19, 20, 27, and 54. In total, there were nearly 65,000 winners that won at least $2 and as much as over $12K.

The next Lotto Texas drawing is set for March 18 with a jackpot of $54 million which has a cash value of $33.2 million.