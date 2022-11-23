In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve been meaning to check that lottery ticket you bought the other day in Texas, now’s the time to check it.

The Texas Lottery reports a $30,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was sold somewhere in the state of Texas while no one in the country won the jackpot, and no one in the state won the secondary prize of $1 million.

This ticket was able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball to take home the big win from the Nov. 22 drawing. Initially, the ticket would’ve only won $10,000 but the player chose the Megaplier option to triple their winnings.

The winning numbers were 13, 23, 24, 25, and 43 with the Mega Ball 2. In total there were over 20,000 winners in Texas from this drawing.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Nov. 25 with a jackpot of $284 million which has a cash value of $144.8 million.