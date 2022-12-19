DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s always a chance of losing any game you play whether it’s in professional sports or just simply playing the lottery and while the Dallas Cowboys fell on Sunday, someone in Texas got a win full of money.

The Texas Lottery reports a $30,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was sold somewhere in the state of Texas over the weekend. The ticket was able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball to take home the third-tier prize; originally, it would’ve only won $10,000 but the player chose the Megaplier option to triple their winnings.

The winning numbers were 8, 35, 40, 53, and 65 with the Mega Ball 11.

There were no Mega Millions jackpot ($429 million) winners or secondary prize winners in the state of Texas from the December 16 drawing. In total there were over 80,000 winners throughout the state who won at least $2.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for December 20 with a jackpot of $465 million which has a cash value of $250.4 million.