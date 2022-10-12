DALLAS (KDAF) — The $445 million Mega Millions jackpot is rolling on after no one in the country won it Tuesday night, but not without some Texans taking home some serious cash.

The Texas lottery reports no jackpot or secondary prize winning tickets were purchased in the state, however, some other prizes totaling $30,000 and $10,000 were. Those tickets matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Bal to net the big wins.

There were three tickets that won the $10K prize, but one of them chose the Megaplier option to triple their winnings to $30K. In total there were over 72,000 winners throughout Texas from this drawing that won at least $2 and as much as $30K.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for October 14 with a jackpot of $494 million which has a cash value of $248.7 million.