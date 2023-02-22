DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is a thing Texans do whether it’s in a chili cookoff, high school football championships, or, some serious cash from playing the lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports three $13,192 winning Lotto Texas tickets were sold somewhere in the state from Feb. 20 drawing as the $45.25 million jackpot rolls on yet again.

These tickets were able to match five of the six winning numbers and chose the Extra! option to take their initial winnings from $3,192 to $13,192. Those winning numbers were 4, 7, 21, 34, 41, and 47.

In total, there were over 42,000 winners that won at least $2. The next Lotto Texas drawing is set for Feb. 22 with a jackpot of $46.25 million which has a cash value of $27.2 million.