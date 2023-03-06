DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is a dream Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns and more Texas-based sports fans have for their teams and while sometimes that dream may seem hard to come by, there’s still a shot at winning some serious cash from the Texas Lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports three Lotto Texas tickets winning over $12,000 were sold throughout the state over the weekend. These tickets were able to match five of the six winning numbers and chose the Extra! option from the March 4 drawing.

The winning numbers from that drawing were 10, 17, 33, 34, 41, and 49. In total there were nearly 25,000 winners throughout the state that won at least $2.

The next drawing is set for March 6 with a jackpot of $51 million which has a cash value of $30 million.