DALLAS (KDAF) — The luck of the Irish seems to be flowing in the Lone Star State and St. Patrick’s Day is still a ways away!

The Texas Lottery reports three $11,668 winning Lotto Texas tickets were sold throughout the state from Wednesday night’s drawing while the nearly $49 million jackpot rolls on.

These tickets were able to match five of the six winning numbers and chose the Extra! option to notch the secondary prizes. The winning numbers from the March 1 drawing were 3, 4, 7, 15, 34, and 45.

The next Lotto Texas drawing is set for March 4 with a jackpot of $50.25 million which has a cash value of $29.5 million.