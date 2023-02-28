DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is something every person dreams of when they’re gambling or playing the lottery and for three Texas Lottery players to end February, their dream came true.

The lottery reports three nearly $12,000 winning Lotto Texas tickets were sold throughout the states from Monday’s drawing as the $48 million jackpot rolls on.

These tickets were able to match five of the six winning numbers and chose the Extra! option to net the $11,700 winning third-tier prize. The winning numbers from the Feb. 27 drawing were 10, 12, 15, 19, 36, and 39.

The next Lotto Texas drawing is set for March 1 with a jackpot of $48.75 million which has a cash value of $28.8 million.