DALLAS (KDAF) — Playing the lottery is also exciting, the thought of winning millions of dollars can have you dreaming of beach vacations all over the world, but unfortunately, not everyone wins those jackpots, but secondary prizes are still bringing the heat.

The Texas Lottery reports three $11,430 winning tickets from Wednesday night’s Lotto Texas drawing were sold throughout the state while the over $46 million jackpot rolls on yet again.

These tickets were able to match five of the six winning numbers and chose the Extra! option to notch the top secondary prize. The winning numbers from the Feb. 22 drawing were 7, 11, 17, 34, 42, and 47.

The next Lotto Texas drawing is set for Feb. 25 with a jackpot of $47.25 million which has a cash value of $27.8 million.