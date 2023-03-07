DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re not celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this year and you’ve just won some money by playing the lottery, you may want to keep the luck going and wear all sorts of green in celebration of your money and this annual holiday.

The Texas Lottery reports while no one won the $51 million jackpot on Monday, there were three nearly $12,000 winning Lotto Texas tickets sold throughout the state. These tickets were able to match five of the six winning numbers and chose the Extra! option to take home the $11,943 prizes.

The winning numbers from the March 6 drawing were 3, 6, 7, 13, 39, and 43. In total, there were over 50,000 winners that won at least $2 from this drawing.

The next chance for one of the biggest jackpots in the US is set for March 8 which has a jackpot of $51.5 million with a cash value of $30.6 million.