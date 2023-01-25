DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is something that is sought after in Texas in the world of sports, but it’s sure something happening almost daily it seems through the Texas Lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning All Or Nothing ticket was sold in West Texas, “A $250,000 winning top prize ticket for the day #AllOrNothing drawing was sold in #Odessa!”

This ticket was able to match none of the winning numbers to win the top prize from the January 25 day drawing; those winning numbers were 2, 4, 6, 8, 13, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, and 23.

It was sold at Quick Track on North County Road in the city of Odessa, and impressive enough, this ticket was not a Quick Pick. In total, there were nearly 4,000 winners from this drawing throughout the state.

Texas Lottery: All or Nothing