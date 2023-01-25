DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, football season is over for the state of Texas as high school football has wrapped up, the TCU Horned Frogs and Dallas Cowboys lost in their respective playoffs, but that doesn’t mean the winning has to stop.

The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning All Or Nothing ticket from Monday night’s drawing was sold in Central Texas, “A $250,000 winning top prize ticket for the Monday night #AllOrNothing drawing was sold in #Austin! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This ticket was able to match all 12 of the winning numbers from the January 23 night drawing to notch the top prize; those winning numbers were 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, and 21.

It was sold at Winners Corner Texas LLC on Rockwood Lane in the city of Austin; impressive enough, this ticket was not a Quick Pick. In total, there were over 5,000 winners throughout the state from this drawing.