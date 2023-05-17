DALLAS(KDAF)—There is a lot that $25,000 can do in Texas, besides stopping the rising cost of living.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Tuesday’s drawing was sold in Galveston “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Galveston!, Texas Lottery Tweeted

That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the May 17 drawing (5, 9, 21, 22, and 25). It was sold at 7501 Stewart Rd in the city of Galveston; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”