DALLAS(KDAF)— Houston is winning! One lucky individual won $25,000 and now has enough to enjoy summer to the fullest.

The Texas Lottery reports an individual winning the $25,000 Cash Five from Wednesday night drawing. “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Katy!“, tweeted Texas Lottery.

The ticket matched all 5 winning numbers from the June 14 drawing (5,11,15,20 and 24.) It was sold at TimeWise on 550 West Grand PKWY South; the ticket was a Quick Pick.