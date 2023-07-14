DALLAS(KDAF)—The only thing I’m trying to find out is who is winning $25,000 in Houston.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Wednesday’s drawing. “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Houston! #TexasLottery #Texas“, Texas Lottery tweeted.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers from the July 12 drawing (13, 16, 17, 27, and 33). It was sold at 24 Seven on 3536 Laura Koppe Rd in Houston; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.