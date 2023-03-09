DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you have a favorite number? Well, someone that recently won some serious cash from the Texas Lottery has about five new ones to pick from!

The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket from Tuesday night’s Cash Five drawing was sold near Houston, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #HighIsland! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the March 7 drawing to win the top prize; those numbers were 18, 24, 30, 32, and 34.

It was sold at High Island Mart on Highway 124 in the city of High Island; the ticket was a Quick Pick.