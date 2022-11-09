DALLAS (KDAF) — The stress of Election Day is behind us as we move forward in the holiday season and there are so many things worth celebrating, the Cowboys are winning, Thanksgiving is about to arrive and school will be on winter break before you know it, but there’s also a reason to celebrate extra big down in South Texas.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from last Friday’s drawing was sold in South Texas, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Alice! #TexasLottery#Texas.”

The ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the Nov. 4 drawing to net the $25K top prize; the numbers were 2, 4, 7, 19, and 20.

It was sold at Adrian’s Mini Mart on Reynolds in the city of Alice; the ticket was a Quick Pick.