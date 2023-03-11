DALLAS (KDAF) — What is the first thing you would buy if you won, let’s say, $25,000 from playing the lottery?

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Thursday’s drawing was sold down in South Texas, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Alamo! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the March 8 drawing to notch the top prize; those numbers were 2, 8, 17, 21, and 31.

It was sold at Muniz Grocery on South Alamo Road in the city of Alamo; the ticket was a Quick Pick.