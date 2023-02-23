DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always a good time to win, especially when there are several thousand dollars at stake; enter, the Texas Lottery.

The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Wednesday night’s drawing was sold in South Texas, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Laredo! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the Feb. 22 drawing; those numbers were 1, 18, 20, 21, and 23.

It was sold at Circle K on Calton Road in the city of Laredo; the ticket was a Quick Pick.