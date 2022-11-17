DALLAS (KDAF) — Having some extra cash around the holiday season is always a blessing, whether you’re looking to buy some extra presents or make sure the Thanksgiving spread is nice and healthy, one lucky Texan is going to see a big boost this season once they claim this top-prize they scored.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold in South Texas, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #SanAntonio!”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the November 16 drawing which were 2, 17, 23, 28, and 31. It was sold at Save-N-Go Food Mart on Jones Maltsberger Road in the city of San Antonio; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.

In total there were over 23,000 winners throughout the state in this drawing.