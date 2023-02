DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning ticket from Monday’s Cash Five drawing was sold in South Texas.

There were also 86 winners who were able to get 4 out of 5 numbers, winning $350.

The winning numbers from the Feb. 21 drawing were 11, 12, 21, 29 30.

The big winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store on 403 Fair Ave in the city of San Antonio; the ticket was a Quick Pick.