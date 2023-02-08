DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone out in East Texas is feeling like LeBron James on Wednesday after a Texas Lottery win.

The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold in East Texas from Tuesday night’s drawing, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Carthage! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the Feb. 7 drawing to take home the top prize. Those winning numbers were 4, 13, 18, 26, and 29.

It was sold at H-E-B Food Store on 419 NW Loop 436 in the city of Carthage; the ticket was a Quick Pick.