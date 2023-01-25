DALLAS (KDAF) — All eyes are on the conference championship games in the NFL Playoffs but, unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys will be absent (again), however, that doesn’t mean the winning in Texas has to stop.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Tuesday night’s drawing was sold in Central Texas, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Austin! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

This ticket was able to win the top prize by matching all five of the winning numbers from the January 24 drawing; those numbers were 2, 5, 9, 10, and 15. It was sold at Winners Corner Texas on Rockwood Lane in the city of Austin and the ticket was not a Quick Pick.

In total, there were nearly 25,000 winners throughout the state from this drawing.