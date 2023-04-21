DALLAS (KDAF) — That’s a lot of money! Two Texans won $25,000? It’s great when good things happen twice.

The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning Cash Five tickets from Thursday’s drawing were sold near Houston and Corpus Christi. “There were two top-prize-winning tickets sold for last night’s #CashFive drawing! Winning tickets were sold in #CorpusChristi and #Houston!” said Texas Lottery.

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the April 21 drawing to notch the top prize; the numbers were 1, 7, 14, 24, and 35.

The winning ticket was sold at Heb Food Store 270 5425 in Corpus Christi; the ticket was not a Quick Pick. The other winning ticket was sold at Timewise Food Store in Houston and was also a Quick Pick.