DALLAS(KDAF)— Houston is on a roll! this is the fourth win within two weeks!

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Monday’s drawing. “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Houston!”, Texas Lottery tweeted

That ticket matched all five winning numbers from the May 15 drawing (6, 11, 15, 21, and 33). It was sold at Airport Express on 9223 Airport Boulevard in Houston; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.