DALLAS(KDAF)-With $25,000, this Houstonian can give a child a top-of-the-line shopping spree right before school!

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Tuesday night’s drawing. “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Houston! #TexasLottery #Texas“, tweeted Texas Lottery.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers from the June 18 drawing (6, 8, 20, 25, and 27). It was sold at A-1 Food Mart on 7621 Cook Rd in Houston; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.