DALLAS(KDAF)— There’s another person with $25,000 in their pocket, in the city of winners.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning#CashFive ticket from Tuesday’s drawing was sold in Houston.”A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Houston! #TexasLottery #Texas”, Texas Lottery tweeted.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers from the May 24 drawing (3,9, 16, 17, and 20). It was sold at AM Seafood on 1438 W Gulf Bank in Houston; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”