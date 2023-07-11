DALLAS(KDAF)- This summer, an individual near College Station can do more than just sit under a fan to beat the Texas heat.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Monday’s drawing. “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #BryanTX!”, Texas Lottery tweeted.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers from the July 10 drawing (1, 10, 19, 23, and 27). It was sold at Pit Stop on 1439 Villa Maria in Bryan, Texas; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.