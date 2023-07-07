DALLAS(KDAF)—Houston is on a winning strike! This Individual can purchase more than a meal at McDonald’s in Houston.

The Texas Lottery reports a 25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Thursday’s drawing. “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Houston!”. Texas Lottery tweeted.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers from the July 7 drawing (5, 14, 27, 34, and 35 ). It was sold at Grab N Go on 9200 Main St in Houston; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date”.