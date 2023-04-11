DALLAS(KDAF)—Looks like a lottery winner’s on their way to early retirement.

The Texas Lottery reports $25,000 winning Cash Five from Monday’s drawing. “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Pasadena! #TexasLottery #Texas” the lottery tweeted.

That ticket matched all five winning numbers from the April 10 drawing (3, 7, 15, 16, and 22). It was sold at Reliance Food Mart on 906 Harris Ave in Pasenda; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.