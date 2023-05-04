DALLAS(KDAF)—WOW! Someone won $25,000! Congrats to the new winner – that’s a life-changing amount of money!

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Wednesday’s drawing was sold in Lubbock, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Lubbock! #TexasLottery #Texas,”, Texas Lottery tweeted.

That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from May 4 drawing (14, 23, 25, 26, and 29). It was sold at The Village Pantry Inc on 6901 Slide RD in Lubbock; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”