DALLAS(KDAF)—That’s enough money to buy a lifetime supply of BBQ, cowboy hats and boots, and an all-you-can-eat Tex-Mex buffet!

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Saturday night’s drawing. “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Denison“. #TexasLottery #Texas

That ticket matched all five winning numbers from the April 15 drawing (9, 13, 15, 21, and 29). It was sold at Sunshine 1 on 400 E. US. HWY 69 in Dension; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.