DALLAS(KDAF)—The Texas lottery just opened up many opportunities for someone in Humble … especially with $25,000 in their pocket.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Tuesday’s drawing. “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Humble!”, Texas Lottery tweeted.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers from the July 4 drawing (6, 10, 23, 28, and 35). It was sold at JoJo’s Food Store on 212 N Bender Ave in Humble; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.