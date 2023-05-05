DALLAS(KDAF)—Congrats to the lucky winner — let’s hope they don’t blow it all at once! They would have to play the lottery again.

The Texas Lottery reports a 225,000 winning Texas Two-step ticket from Thursday’s drawing was sold in Hearne.”A $225,000 jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #Texas Two Step drawing was sold in #Hearne! #TexasLottery” tweeted Texas Lottery.

That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the May 4 drawing (14, 28, 32, 33, and 15). It was sold at Brookshire Brothers on 400 Second St in Hearne; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”