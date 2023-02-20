DALLAS (KDAF) — A North Texas team won a football on Saturday! That’s right, winning is back in Texas as the Arlington Renegades won their XFL season opener, and not only that, but someone in Texas won some serious cash by playing the Texas Lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports a $200,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold somewhere in Texas over the weekend. This winning ticket was able to match four of the five winning numbers and the Powerball to notch the third-tier prize from the Feb. 18 drawing.

Those winning numbers were 8, 21, 31, 32, and 37 with the Powerball 23. In total, there were nearly 40,000 winners throughout the state that won at least $4.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Feb. 20 with a jackpot of $87 million which has a cash value of $44.6 million.