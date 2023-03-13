DALLAS (KDAF) — The brackets are official and it’s time to see if your favorite college basketball team in Texas can bring home all the glory, but, of course, that means they need to win a lot. Well, if they continue the winning some Texans had over the weekend from the lottery they’ll probably be in good shape.

The Texas Lottery reports there were two third-tier prize-winning Mega Millions tickets from the March 10 drawing sold throughout the state. These tickets were able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball to notch the big win, one ticket chose the Megaplier option to double its winnings to $20,000 while the other didn’t and only won $10,000.

The winning numbers from this drawing were 9, 20, 59, 60, and 63 with the Mega Ball 5. In total, there were over 50,000 winners from this drawing that won at least $2.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for March 14 with a jackpot of $229 million which has a cash value of $120.6 million.