DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning money is top of mind over the North Texas weekend as we saw some Powerball money won in Texas as well as a Texas Lottery game seeing some secondary prize winners as well.

The lottery reports two $12,406 winning Lotto Texas tickets were sold throughout the state from Feb. 18’s drawing. These tickets were able to match five of the six winning to notch the secondary prize of nearly $12,500 while the jackpot of $44 million rolled on yet again.

Those winning numbers were 3, 4, 31, 38, 41, and 48. In total, there were nearly 64,000 winners throughout the state that won at least $2.

The next Lotto Texas drawing is slated for Feb. 20 with a jackpot of $45.25 million which has a cash value of $26.6 million.