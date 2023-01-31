DALLAS (KDAF) – Well, there are some players in the Super Bowl to root for even if they aren’t Dallas Cowboys, but did you know both Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts played high school football in the Lone Star State?

It’s fun to root for winners from your state, but even more fun to win millions of dollars from playing the lottery, right?

The Texas Lottery reports a $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Central Texas from Saturday’s drawing, “A $2 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #Killeen!”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers without the Powerball number to win the secondary prize and was able to double it to $2M by choosing the Power Play option. Those winning numbers for the Jan. 28 drawing were 2, 18, 23, 27, and 47 with the Powerball 15.

It was sold at a 7-Eleven Convenience Store on Willow Springs Road in the city of Killeen; the ticket was a Quick Pick.