DALLAS (KDAF) — While we know that the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans didn’t have the most successful NFL seasons last year, the winning never seemed to stop when it came to playing the lottery in the Lone Star State and that continues today.

The Texas Lottery reports two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold somewhere in Texas from Monday night’s drawing. These tickets were able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to notch the third-tier prizes from the Feb. 20 drawing.

Those winning numbers were 3, 17, 26, 38, and 54, with the Powerball 15. In total, there were over 21,000 winners in Texas that won at least $4.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday, Feb. 22 with a jackpot of $100 million which has a cash value of $51.3 million.