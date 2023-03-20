DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, if you watching the NCAA tournaments this weekend you saw a lot of winning and a lot of losing and a lot of surprises, to go along with that, there was some serious winning throughout the Lone Star State from Texans playing the lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold throughout Texas over the weekend while the $78 million jackpot rolled on. These tickets were able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to notch the third-tier prizes.

The winning numbers from the March 18 Powerball drawing were 14, 20, 30, 54, and 69 with the Powerball 11. In total there were over 38,000 winners throughout Texas that won at least $4 and as much as $50,000.

The next Powerball drawing is set for March 20 with a jackpot of $86 million which has a cash value of $46.3 million.