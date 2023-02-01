DALLAS (KDAF) – Another year of NFL disappointment for Dallas Cowboys fans as they lost in the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers, but that means another fun offseason dreaming up the right pieces to add to the team in order to get back to the Super Bowl. While the Cowboys winning will have to wait for the fall, some folks in Texas are winning through the lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold throughout the state from the January 30 drawing. These tickets were able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to notch the third-tier prize.

The winning numbers from this drawing were 1, 4, 12, 36, and 49 with the Powerball 5. There were no winners in the country for the $613 million jackpot and no secondary prize winners in Texas.

In total, there were over 61,000 winners throughout the state of Texas that won at least $4. The next drawing is set for Feb. 1 with a jackpot of $653 million which has a cash value of $350.5 million.