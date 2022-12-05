DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Cowboys sure won Sunday night starting the month of December on the highest of notes as the NFL regular season is slowly winding down, and while all the focus is on America’s Team, two winning lottery tickets were sold in the Lone Star State.

The Texas Lottery reports no one won the jackpot of $81 million in the country and no one in the state of Texas won the secondary prize of $1 million but two players did manage to win a third-tier prize of $50,000.

These tickets were able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to take home $50K once claimed by the players. The winning numbers for the Dec. 3 drawing were 6, 13, 33, 36, and 37 with the Powerball 7.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Monday, Dec. 5 with a jackpot of $89 million which has a cash value of $47.1 million.