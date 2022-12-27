DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday weekend has come and gone, and now all eyes are on the new year and on the TCU Horned Frogs facing off against Michigan on Saturday, Dec. 31. While Texas is rooting for a TCU win, there’s been some lottery winning around the state.

The Texas Lottery reports 2 $40,000 winning Mega Millions tickets were sold throughout the state of Texas right before the holiday weekend. Those tickets were able to match four of the five winning numbers and the Mega Ball to take home the third-tier prizes.

The winning numbers for the December 23 drawing were 15, 21, 32, 38, and 62 with the Mega Ball 8. There were three tickets to win the third-tier prizes, but two of them chose the Megaplier option to quadruple the winnings. There were no jackpot winners from this drawing or secondary prize winners in Texas.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Dec. 27 with a jackpot of $565 million which has a cash value of $293.6 million.