DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is a thing on everyone’s minds in Texas whether they’re focused on the World Cup, high school football playoffs, or the looming College Football Playoffs which hopefully includes TCU; the winning does go beyond sports though.

The Texas Lottery reports two top prize, $25,000 winning tickets from the Cash Five game’s Tuesday night drawing were sold in East & Southeast Texas, “There were TWO top prize winning tickets sold for last night’s #CashFive drawing! Winning tickets were sold in #Longview and #Houston! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

These tickets were able to match all five of the winning numbers from the Nov. 29 drawing which were 8, 14, 15, 33, and 34. In total, there were over 22,000 winners throughout the state from this drawing.

The first of the two top prize winning tickets was sold at Brownie’s Market on Memorial Chase Road in Houston (not a Quick Pick) and the second was sold at Zippy J’s on High Street in Longview (ticket was a Quick Pick).