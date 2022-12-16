DALLAS (KDAF) — If winning is the name of the game, teams across Texas are getting it done as high school football winds down and the pressure of the College Football Playoff and end of the NFL regular season is at its peak for Dallas-Fort Worth’s Cowboys and Horned Frogs. But someone else in DFW is doing some winning thanks to the lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports two top-prize winning Cash Five tickets worth $25,000 were sold in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, “There were TWO top prize winning tickets sold for last night’s #CashFive drawing! The winning tickets were sold in #Arlington! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

These tickets were able to match all five of the winning numbers from the December 15 drawing which were 9, 10, 19, 26, and 30. Both of them were sold at a 7-Eleven store on South Collins in the city of Arlington.

The tickets were not Quick Picks, in case you were wondering. In total, there were almost 25,000 winners statewide from this Cash Five drawing.