DALLAS (KDAF) — It seems like the winning is rolling around Texas when it comes to the lottery lately and it continues as some more top prizes have been won around the Lone Star State.

The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning Cash Five tickets from Monday night’s drawing were sold in south and southeast Texas, “There were two top prize winning tickets sold for last night’s #CashFive drawing! Winning tickets were sold in #Alice and #Houston! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

These tickets were able to match all five of the winning numbers from the Feb. 27 drawing to notch the top prize; those numbers were 16, 17, 18, 32, and 33.

The first of these winning tickets was sold at Mesa Valero on 8011 -A E. North Belt in the city of Houston (not a Quick Pick), the second was sold at Kwik Pantry Alice on San Diego Highway in the city of Alice (was a Quick Pick).