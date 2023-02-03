DALLAS (KDAF) — All eyes are now on the Dallas Mavericks to get the winning going, as the Dallas Cowboys fell short in the NFL Playoffs; thankfully they don’t have to shoulder everything winning thanks to the Texas Lottery.

The lottery reports two $25,000 Cash Five tickets were sold in and around Houston from the Thursday night drawing, “There were 2 top prize winning tickets sold for last night’s #CashFive drawing! Winning tickets were sold in #Humble and #Houston!”

These tickets were able to match all five of the winning numbers from the Feb. 2 drawing to notch the top prize. The winning numbers were 1, 17, 19, 20, and 30.

The first of the tickets was sold at Imperial Food Mart on Imperial Valley Drive in the city of Houston (not a Quick Pick), and the second was sold at Wal-Mart Supercenter on FM 1960 RD E in the city of Humble (was a Quick Pick).